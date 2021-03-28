Corsicana ISD Trustees approved a tax value limitation agreement with the Pisgah Ridge Solar LLC. The State Comptroller has certified and accepted the project, and the proposed agreement between Corsicana ISD and Pisgah Ridge Solar LLC.
The project encompasses 3,688 acres near the Pisgah Ridge area. The anticipated total investment in the project is $200 million. The project is expected to be fully operational by 2023.
As part of the findings the Board agreed to waive the ten-job requirement normally included in these types of agreements which are part of chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code, which allows for a 10-year limitation on the taxable property value tied to the maintenance and operations tax rate.
Solar projects are often exempt because 10 long-term jobs are “far out of the norm” for this type of project. Pisgah Ridge Solar has committed to one long-term job. The findings of the agreement will be available online, for public review.
In addition, the 40% share for the school district is applied to any year tax savings are experienced during the term of the agreement. Pisgah Ridge also negotiated a supplemental payment of $100 per average daily attendance, the maximum allowed by statute, to offset losses to the school district.
The supplemental payment is not subject to recapture nor is it recognized by the state, so it won’t affect other state funding.
A representative who ran the numbers for the school district called this a “long-term, living agreement which ensures protections for the district.”
The first calculation for revenue protection payment will occur in 2023.
Trustees also approved the state recommended instructional materials for the 2021-2022 school year after a hands-on demonstration of some of the items.
Dr. [FIRST NAME] Avellaneda, Associate Superintendent of CISD, updated trustees on the progress of the Bilingual and Dual Language program
“We’re doing well,” he said. “Students in the program are performing in the high 80 to 90 percentiles on required testing.”
Students that are finding success in the program are continuing that success after exiting the program according to Avellaneda.
“We make sure that our teachers are well versed well trained and can implement strategies for these students,” he said.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost reported that the district had no cases of COVID-19 to report for the week of March 15 through 22.
It was also announced during her report that CISD elementary campuses, Bowie, Carroll, Fannin and Navarro, will host a Virtual Kindergarten Round-up Info Session from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 22.
Frost also recognized two athletes who committed to collegiate programs and will be continuing the pursuit of their sport and scholastic goals: Kolby Kinkade to Texas Lutheran University for baseball and Nathan Simons, who committed to play football for Howard Payne University.
The Penguin Project was also highlighted, tickets for the April 16 and 17 shows of Annie Jr. will go on sale April 1 and can also be purchased at the high school auditorium the night of the show.
The Penguin Project involves young artists with developmental disabilities in the theater.
Trustees approved the consent agenda before adorning. The next regular board meeting will be held April 26.
