The Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting via video conference to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, Monday, March 30. CISD schools will remain closed until at least May 4.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost said the situation remains fluid. Frost has the authority to close the schools, but said she continues to hope for the best and plan for the worst.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday ordered schools to remain closed until at least May 4 and said Texans should stay at home, with exceptions, through April 30.
“When you interdict with social distancing, you see positive results,” said trustee Dr. Kent Rodgers. He said he expects current federal guidelines to be extended beyond April 30.
“Lest we fall back into a relapse of the coronavirus,” he said.
“I think what we’re doing in terms of home education becomes even more critical," he said. “I doubt we are going to get back in the classroom.”
More information on the how the district is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at www.cisd.org on the web.
Trustees were updated that teacher-lead, online instruction will begin on April 6. The district has purchased an additional 300 wi-fi hotspots, including standing hotspots in the parking lots of Corsicana High School, Collins Intermediate, as well as Carroll, Navarro, and Fannin Elementary enabling students to complete and turn in assignments.
Corsicana High School faculty will be distributing devices for distance learning for families of Corsicana High School students, if they do not already have one, outside of the front entrance of the building to accommodate social distancing provisions. Parents or guardians will be asked to fill out a form and must accompany students to check out a device.
Current Juniors and Seniors can pick up a device from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.
Current Freshman and Sophomores' pick up will be 10 a.m. to 3 pm.Thursday, April 2.
Anyone who cannot pick up a device on those days will be able to on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Kim Holcomb, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, said 75% of students have filled out surveys to answer how many have access to technology in the home. Holcomb said that no-tech options will align with the digital platform lessons.
Dual language paper and pencil packets will be available at every meal site as well as the website. Holcomb said there would be two assignments per subject per week, on the digital and paper and pencil platforms to not overwhelm the students or parents.
CISD employees distributed 4,000 breakfasts lunches and learning materials to students last week Corsicana ISD campuses Corsicana High School, Collins Intermediate, Sam Houston, Bowie, Fannin, Navarro, Carroll, and Travis.
The district will again serve as drop off points for three days-worth of food and learning materials from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays from parking lots. Administrators, central office staff, campus security and counselors will also be available on location at those times.
Pick up at Navarro Elementary and Collins Intermediate has been extended until 2 p.m.
In addition, buses will arrive at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Northside Baptist Church, Greater Love Church, MLK Center, Believers' Bible Church, Catholic Church, and the YMCA. All CISD students are eligible to pick up breakfast and lunch.
Dr. Elmer Avellaneda, Assistant Superintendent of Special Programs, reported that CISD is meeting all federal, state and local guidelines regarding special programs. Staff continues to communicate with parents and guardians of students who receive services through the special education programs. Alellaneda said the educational goals outlined in Individual Education Programs are being met to the maximum extent possible.
Trustees also adopted a resolution of emergency preparedness plan which included policies based on our district goals. Including ensuring the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, and meet the educational goals of the students.
Superintendent Frost was given the authority to make decisions during this time in order to meet those goals with the implied approval of the Board of Trustees at the next meeting.
Board President Leah Blackard said the district's focus has been the complete well being of its students.
"Keeping our focus on those kids is how we are going to get through these troubling times,” she said.
The next meeting of the CISD Board of Trustees will held via video conference at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 6. A link will be available at www.cisd.org
