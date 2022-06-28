Corsicana ISD Trustees approved changes to the dress code, banning all hoodies and hoods, for all schools for the 2022-2023 school year at a special meeting Monday.
Spirit shirts or collared shirts in CISD-approved colors will be allowed for daily wear. If an unapproved shirt is worn as an undershirt, a sweatshirt must remain on while at school.
Shirts do not have to be tucked in. Sections regarding belts and socks were eliminated from the dress code.
No leggings, yoga pants, tights or spandex material for pants will be allowed.
Parents teachers and administrators asked the board to adopt comprehensive changes to the dress code, including banning all hooded garments from schools.
“This is a safety and security issue,” CISD Secretary Leah Blackard said. "Our district isn’t alone in taking these steps.”
Corsicana ISD Police Chief Scott Stephens said kids were using the hoodies to hide their faces. He also mentioned that with many people wearing the same hoodies it is harder to identify students if there is a problem.
Stephens pointed to a situation earlier in the 2021-2022 school year when the school was placed on lockdown but it took an extended time to identify a student because hoods obstructed a clear view from several cameras.
Several teachers asked administrators to consistently enforce the changes.
Board President Dr. Seth Brown said the reason for this is the safety and security of students, faculty, and staff and reiterated the issue is important to him and others on the Board.
“Members of this board will be watching,” he said.
“Administrators have set the tone, I expect ‘zero tolerance’ to be standard in regard to the rules,” Trustee Barbara Kelley said.
Trustee Kamar Chambers said he also wants to receive further support from the community and parents.
Misty Chandler with Custom T’s in Corsicana asked that there be consistency throughout the district.
Before adjourning the special meeting, the Board also agreed to form a committee for discussion of standard protocol for discipline and consistency within the district to clarify consequences for violation of this policy.
