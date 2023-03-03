The Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees held a brief workshop Monday prior to attending a speech by Governor Greg Abbott who stopped in Corsicana to tout his education reform agenda in the ongoing session of the Texas Legislature.
Trustees also adopted the 2023-2024 academic year calendar. Of three options, the selected calendar was favored by 57% of the 1,250 votes cast by faculty, staff, and community stake holders who participated in the poll.
The calendar will add 10 additional minutes to each school day. The 2023-2024 calendar will also add a week’s vacation in February.
Winter Break will begin a day earlier, on Dec. 22, 2023. The school year is scheduled to end on May 24 with the first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 8.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost mentioned several academic and scholastic achievements throughout the district in the past weeks.
Trustees also moved to certify the reelections of Trustee Dr. Seth Brown to Place 1 as well as Trustee Kamar Chambers to Place 2 on the CISD Board of Trustees. Both men filed for reelection during the state prescribed filing period, neither were opposed.
The Board then moved to cancel their May 6, 2023 school board elections.
The Board also received a Human Resources update. Shade Boulware, Assistant Superintendent of Leadership Recruitment and Development, reported the district has received seven resignations since November, that number includes planned retirements. All but one of those positions is currently filled said Boulware. The seven resignations are five less than last year.
Boulware reported that the district has seen continued success recruiting teachers at various job and college fairs.
The Board approved the consent agenda and recessed before adjourning the meeting.
The Corsicana Independent School District’s Board of Trustees meets regularly at 2200 W. Second Ave. in Corsicana.
