Corsicana ISD Trustees voted to adopt the 2022-2023 total tax rate of 1.162% per $100 of taxable valuation at their Aug. 29 meeting. That total rate includes an interest and sinking, or debt service, rate of $0.25530 and a Maintenance and Operations tax rate of $0.90670 per $100 of taxable valuation.
“That is a significant reduction in the tax rate,” said Leah Blackard, CISD Board of Trustees Vice President.
The Board also approved a positive 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, with revenues projected to be $57,844,870 and expenditures projected at $57,598,628.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost congratulated both the football and cross-country teams on recent success.
She also discussed updates to the CISD website and apps. These updates allow students, parents and guardians to more easily access information.
Frost reported that as of Aug. 27 the district is serving 6,032 students.
Trustees approved the consent agenda before adjourning the meeting.
The next meeting of the Corsicana Independent School Districts Board of Trustees is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 2200 W. Second Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.