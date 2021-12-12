Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees named Stephanie Howell the the new Assistant Superintendent of Technology and Strategic Initiatives, at their Dec. 6 meeting.
"Mrs. Howell's leadership and dedication to CISD continues to demonstrate that she is committed to providing students and staff with high-quality education, the best educational experiences, and resources to help us continue to thrive and grow," said Dr. Diane Frost, CISD Superintendent.
"I am extremely honored to continue to serve the great educators, students, and parents of Corsicana ISD," Stephanie Howell said. "Throughout my career, I have continued to put students first and worked hard to provide the best educational experiences for CISD students and families."
Howell has served in several roles within the district during her career, most recently as Executive Director of Technology and Innovation.
Trustees approved an advertising agreement between the district and Vera Bank for the two 11 by 25 feet scoreboards for the baseball and softball fields. The agreement is for 10 years and $59,380.
Trustees approved the financial audit for the year ending Aug. 31. Chris Pruitt, with Patillo, Brown and Hill, LLC, said “the district was financially in good shape.”
CISD received a clean and unmodified opinion which can be relied upon by a third party.
The district has a fund balance of $18.3 million in the General Fund which represents four months of operating costs. The budget also showed the district has $1.4 million in positive revenue and cut expenditures by an additional $1.4 million during the budget year.
During her Superintendent’s Report, Frost, announced that Corsicana High School student Chloe Childers designed this year’s Christmas Card for the district.
Trustees also approved casting their 15 votes to the Freestone County Central Appraisal District Board. The candidates will represent CISD’s interest on that board.
During the public comment section of Monday’s meeting. A parent of a sixth-grade student questioned the Board about the school about bullying and its policies. The child has since been un-enrolled from the school.
Trustees approved the consent agenda before adjourning. The Corsicana Independent School Districts Board of Trustees meets at 2200 W. Second Ave. in Corsicana.
