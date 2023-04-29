Corsicana ISD Trustees voted to approve two fourth-grade health curriculum videos in which Registered Nurse Carla Whitt, discussed some of the physical changes about what boys and girls might expect at that age. The topics in the videos one for boys and the other for girls included an explanation of what acne is and how to care for it, growth spurts, and the necessity of deodorant. Whitt referred other questions to a child’s parent, guardian or teacher if kids are at school.
The approval of the curriculum is required by the state.
Board President Dr. Seth Brown read and accepted reports that Corsicana ISD Trustees had each completed or exceeded all required United States Board of Education continuing education requirements.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost reported that the Corsicana Education Foundation awarded 19 grants to 18 teachers and professionals that fund many types of special projects around the district.
The grants were between $250 to $5,000.
“We want to express our sincere appreciation to our education foundation, for their leadership and allowing our classrooms and teachers to do things they couldn’t ordinarily accomplish,” said Frost.
Frost also announced that the 2023 graduating class has received almost $300,000 in scholarships.
The district will begin STAR testing next week at the elementary campuses. STAR testing at the secondary campuses occurred last week.
Information on two upcoming kindergarten registration events can be found at the district’s website www.cisd.org on the net.
The district will be holding a job fair on May 8, beginning at 5:15 at Corsicana Middle School.
Trustees also accepted the consent agenda before adjourning the meeting.
The Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees meets regularly at 2200 W. Second Ave. in Corsicana.
