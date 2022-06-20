The Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees approved additional security measures at Monday night's meeting.
Using funds from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant program, the district will buy a total of 30 portable gun and knife specific metal detectors.
Ten will be on Corsicana High School campus with four at each middle school, two at each elementary school and one each at the Drane Center and Administration Building.
Additional security measures, such as an updated dress code policy, will be discussed at the July 11 meeting.
Read the full report from Monday night's meeting in the Saturday edition of the Corsicana Daily Sun.
