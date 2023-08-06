From Staff Reports
Corsicana ISD’s Board of Trustees has been named one of five Honor Boards, or finalists, for the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) 2023 Outstanding School Board. The winner will be announced next month.
A month ago, the Board was named the 2023 Region 12 School Board of the Year by TASA.
“To have your Board of Trustees named an Honor Board is incredibly humbling,” said Dr. Diane Frost, Superintendent of CISD schools.
The TASA/Texas Association of Schools Boards (TASB) Conference is set for Dallas Sept. 29 and 30, and the five finalists will be interviewed by a committee on Friday. One will be named Outstanding School Board during the Saturday general session.
The Corsicana Board of Trustees is made up of seven members: Dr. Seth Brown (President), Leah Blackard (Vice President), Barbara Kelley (Secretary), Cathy Branch, Jamie Roman, Kamar Chambers, and Brad Farmer. Each is elected to at-large positions for three-year terms, representing the entire community.
Frost, in her 14th year as Corsicana’s Superintendent, has seen the board evolve and grow, keeping students and staff at the top of their priority list.
“We educate, care for, and nurture some 6,000 students each day at Corsicana ISD, and as the District governance, these wonderful board members and leaders genuinely make each decision with those thousands of students in mind,” Frost said. “They serve without compensation and willingly give for the good of public education, making sure those 6,000 students and our nearly 900 staff members who support them in a variety of ways have the resources, systems, and policies in place to do so as effectively as possible.”
Every board member has a strong connection to the district – whether a graduate, parent of a current student, or a lifelong resident of Corsicana. The Trustees are active in their support for the District beyond the board room, attending events featuring students, honoring staff at celebrations, and serving on other boards that help bolster District initiatives.
“This group is passionate about Corsicana, its families, our children, the place we want to leave to them years down the road,” said Dr. Seth Brown, Board President. “We have seven different points of view, but one prevailing goal, and that is to outfit and provide for our staff in the best way to educate and develop our students to be productive, commendable adults.”
TASA established the board awards in 1971 to recognize school boards making a positive impact on students in Texas.
To read TASA’s official release, please click here: https://tasanet.org/tasa-announces-five-texas-honor-boards-for-2023/
