The CISD Board of Trustees approved three new hires for open leadership positions. Shana Owen was appointed to the Director of Special Programs, Aimee Kasprzyk was named as the Academic UIL and Fine Arts Director, and Gina Geeslin was approved as the new Assistant Principal at Fannin Elementary.
Shana Owen is coming back to CISD as the Director of Special Programs. Owen has been in Kerens ISD where she has served the last five years as the Elementary Principal. She previously served CISD for six years as a special education teacher at both Drane and Bowie Elementary. From 2011-2014, Owen was an Assistant Principal at Navarro Elementary before accepting a position at KISD. Her new role at CISD will encompass the oversight of all special programs including dyslexia resources and plans for students with special needs. Owen replaces Jennifer Warren who has accepted an executive director’s role at Midland ISD.
Aimee Kasprzyk has been named as the Academic UIL and Fine Arts Director. Kasprzyk is coming back to CISD from Blooming Grove ISD where she has spent the last three years as the Director of Fine Arts and UIL Coach. She previously served Hillsboro ISD as the Theatre Director and Speech & Debate Coach from 2013-2017 and Rice ISD as the High School Theatre & Arts Director and Prose & Poetry Coach from 2003-2012. Kasprzyk has 32 years of experience in education and is excited to return to CISD in this position. Her role will involve the coordination of all UIL Academic events and direction of all Fine Arts Programs district-wide.
Gina Geeslin is new to CISD and will be the Assistant Principal at Fannin Elementary. Geeslin is coming to the district from Alvin ISD. She has 23 years of experience in the classroom and has taught Spanish at the elementary, middle and high school levels and coached girls’ soccer. In 2013, Geeslin taught at for five years at Waxahachie High School where she later served as a principal intern for the night school remediation and recovery credit program. Geeslin has demonstrated experience in instructional leadership, curriculum alignment and professional development facilitation. Geeslin replaces Shelly Dyer who has accepted a principal position at Mildred ISD.
CISD welcomes these three new hires to the district and looks forward to their leadership during the 2020-2021 school year.
