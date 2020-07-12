The Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at Monday, July 13 at 4:30 p.m. in the CISD Administration Office at 2200 W. Fourth Ave.
The following items are on the agenda:
• Information from Budget and Finance Sub-Committee
• Technology Initiative
• Bond Refunding Update
• COVID Back-to-School Update: Processes and Procedures
• Adjournment of Open Session
• Closed Session - Trustees will adjourn into Closed Session as permitted by Texas Government Code Section 551.01 et. Seq.
• Section 551.074 - Personnel Matters
The Board will discuss the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of public employees or officials.
• Section 551.072 - Deliberation Regarding Real Property
A governmental body may conduct a closed meeting to deliberate the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the governmental body in negotiations with a third person.
• Section 551.071 - Consultation with Attorney
Pursuant to Texas Government Code Section 551.071 Consultation with the District's legal counsel regarding procedural and legal issues.
• Consider and take action on matters resulting from closed session if any, as listed pursuant to Sections 551.071, 551.072 and 551.074 of the Texas Government Code.
• Collins Scholarship
Closed Session - Section 551.0821.School Board: The Board will discuss and deliberate on matters regarding public school students that include personally identifiable information.
