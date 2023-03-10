Corsicana ISD Trustees met briefly Monday and took action to purchase two micro buses at a cost of $92,158 each.
Funds for the Model G-5 buses were previously budgeted. No further cost is anticipated pertaining to this purchase.
Trustees then adjourned the regular meeting.
The next scheduled meeting of the Corsicana Independent School District’s Board of Trustees will be March 27. The Board meets regularly at 2200 W. Second Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.