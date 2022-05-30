A gunman stormed into Uvalde’s Robb Elementary Tuesday and killed 19 children and two teachers. It was the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.
Corsicana Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost recently answered questions about what CISD is doing to keep its students safe and prevent attacks on local campuses.
What precautions has your school taken to prevent unauthorized entry?
Corsicana ISD has well-established safety protocols which we will continue to follow. Campuses have bullet-resistant security lobbies and access control technology. We typically refer to these as our "secure entry vestibules," which were built on each campus following the 2014 bond. In addition, we have digital video surveillance systems which are monitored by authorized staff. The District has an active threat alert system.
CISD follows all safety protocols adopted by the Texas School Safety Center, including regular emergency drills. All staff are trained to keep building and classroom doors secure at all times.
CISD has 11 Police Officers, which are assigned to our eight campuses. All officers are certified Schools Based Law Enforcement, in addition to individualized training. Nine of the 11 are Master Peace Officers. CISD also has a narcotics dog.
Campus-specific emergency operations plans detail staff roles and responsibilities, response protocols, and communications processes in emergency situations. Each District event with a large number of persons anticipated (graduation and football games, for example) have separate emergency protocols which are written by the Chief of Police and reviewed with workers prior to each event.
Are there any structural features such as metal detectors or double doors in place to screen entrants?
The secure entry vestibules contain double doors with bullet-resistant glass. Students entering DAEP pass through a metal detector.
Are all school officers armed?
Corsicana ISD officers are armed. Officers are firearms qualified twice each year.
Will this recent tragedy change any policies for the next school year?
CISD continuously monitors and implements safety protocols. We ensure that safety protocols are up-to-date and reflect recent events. A threat assessment committee meets regularly to evaluate district processes and individual concerns. CISD is committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for our students and staff. The recent tragedy reminds us that it takes all of us working together to keep our schools safe. We encourage parents to have regular conversations with their children about reporting threats and about responsible social media use. CISD has a link on our website where any citizen, student, or staff member can anonymously report a safety concern. Report a tip anonymously to www.cisd.org//cms/module/selectsurvey/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=161.
Do you know of any local relief efforts for the victims of the Uvalde shooting?
Uvalde CISD shared official and verified information about how you can help their community at this time. An official account with First State Bank has been set up for donations through UCISD to assist the families of this tragedy, especially those dealing with funeral and medical expenses. Please know that the First State Bank account, the information below, is the only verified location to make monetary donations. No other source is currently recognized.
Make all checks payable to: Robb School Memorial Fund. Mail checks to 200 E. Nopal St., Uvalde, TX 78801, or robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com.
