Corsicana ISD announced that the Texas International Education Consortium has selected Corsicana ISD as a model district for its effective teaching methods. A group of 14 EFL instructors from Egypt, along with 10 EFL program administrators and government officials from Algeria, Libya, Morocco, and Tunisia, will be joining CISD to observe best practices in Texas teaching methods.
The goal of this visit is to provide insight into how to effectively teach students American English, whether as an in-classroom educator, teacher trainer, or program supervisor. They said they are very much looking forward to this cultural exchange, which will also include an opportunity for them to share facts about life in Egypt with our instructors and students.
