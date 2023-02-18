The Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees held a workshop Monday where it discussed options for the 2023-2024 instructional calendar.
The options are being reviewed by faculty staff, and other stake holders. The final calendar is expected to be considered at the Feb. 27 meeting of the Board of Trustees.
The calendars differ slightly, but each allow time for teacher planning and staff development extra time for inclement weather, breaks and the state mandated days of instruction.
For more information about the proposed schedules and to vote for a desired option, visit www.cisd.org.
Trustees also ordered the election for Place I and II held on May 6, 2023. Trustees Dr. Seth Brown and Kamar Chambers are seeking reelection.
In other business, trustees received nearly $2,500 in excess proceeds from property which was included in a delinquent tax sale.
Trustees also heard from members of the Corsicana Middle School and High School Choirs before the Fine Arts Department Report was presented.
Kim Holcomb, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction presented findings pertaining to Math and Reading scores for Kindergarten through Sixth Grade in the Response to Intervention and Mid-Year Update.
“Corsicana ISD is meeting and, in some cases, exceeding the national norms,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb pointed to areas where areas of improvement remain which she attributed to Covid-19 where students lost time practicing skills.
Trustees also accepted the first reading of routine Texas School Board Association policy updates.
The next meeting of the Corsicana Independent School District’s Board of Trustees will be Feb. 27, at 2200 W. Second Ave. in Corsicana.
