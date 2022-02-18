The Education Service Center Region 12 and the National School Counselor Association celebrated National School Counseling Week Friday by honoring and celebrating the contributions of school counselors. Brandi Stearman, Carroll Elementary Counselor, was awarded the Co – Elementary Counselors of the Year award in tandem with her colleague from Copperas Cove ISD.
The award was announced during the Annual Counselor Appreciation Luncheon that hosted more than 100 attendees. Stearman has devoted more than nine years to education and all of them in Corsicana ISD. Stearman began her career with Corsicana ISD as a paraprofessional in 2013. A year later, she became a teacher for several years and then became a counselor in 2019. In addition to enriching the lives of Corsicana students, she is currently participating in the Corsicana Leadership Academy program.
