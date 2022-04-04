The Corsicana Independent School District and the Corsicana Independent School District Law Enforcement department recently welcomed Bart Barton and districts across the region to create a safer environment for students and officers.
As the founder of Autism Safety 101, Barton presents information to law enforcement officers to fulfill Autism Safety 101’s mission “to assist in making the lives of people affected by autism safer and provide public safety personnel and community service providers with a greater understanding and awareness of the unique challenges and needs of people affected by autism.”
“This training is extremely important to help law enforcement in schools recognize and learn how to approach individuals with special needs,” CISD Police Chief Scott Stephens stated. “We strive to be knowledgeable of all our students to keep everyone involved safe.”
Barton presented to officers from Corsicana ISD, Ennis ISD, Blooming Grove ISD, Frost ISD, Alvarado ISD, Red Oak ISD, and Navarro College, which allowed officers the opportunity to gain invaluable skills such as: expressive and receptive communication with communication breakdown repair, characteristics of Autism Spectrum Disorder and recognition strategies, and de-escalation strategies.
“We are grateful to Mr. Barton, as he brings awareness to individuals with autism and best practices for our officers to utilize when engaging with students with autism. At the Corsicana ISD, we want to cultivate a safe environment for all of our students, including those with autism. This training allows our officers, and officers in the surrounding areas, to better serve our students” said Dr. Diane Frost, Superintendent of Schools, speaking of the importance this training and the value it holds for students of the Corsicana ISD.
