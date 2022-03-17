After competing against 20 other high schools in Galveston, the showstopping Corsicana High School Calico Dance team walked away with the second "Best of the Best" team overall in the large school division, along with many other accolades for soloist, duets, and team performances.
“There has never been a team with as much technical strength and comrade throughout this program’s history,” said Brittany Lassiter, CHS Calicos Director.
Congratulations to the following students and teams for their showstopping, award-winning performances:
• Shy Allen earned 4th place with her solo out of 42 other contestants
• Division 1 Solo Ratings were awarded to Ashtyn Carlson, Ismenia Perez, Kailey Bonner, Kailey Kinkade, Melisa Perales, Bella Gilmore, Blair Dunn, and Graham Conklin
• Jada Richardson and Jocelin Lopez earned second place with their duet
• Senior Large Ensemble earned second place
• The Social Officers received a Double Division 1 Rating
• Dance Officers received a Judge's Award in the Jazz category
• The team received a Judges' Award in the Pom, Hip Hop, and Lyrical categories
• The Officers and Team received a Sweepstakes and the Gussie Nell Davis Award of Excellence
• The Officers received a Silver Best Overall Award
• The Team received a Gold Best Overall Award
• Team Lyrical was selected out of 137 routines for the WOW Factor Award
• Dance Officers received third place in the large school division
• The team received second place in the large school division
“This program upholds a tradition of excellence; they have become a unified group of students who are passionate about their sport,” Lassiter said. “They dedicate countless hours to perfecting routines for varsity football and basketball games, the competition season begins in the spring semester, and they are nonstop until their annual Spring Show in April. The “Best of the Best” title is very fitting for this team. They have grit, determination, and heart.”
The district is extremely proud of this team and their instructors for their hard work and mission of excellence! The weekend of March 25 through 27, the Calico team will take the stage to perform at Nationals. Congratulations, CHS Calicos!
