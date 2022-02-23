Corsicana ISD is a National School Boards Association 2022 Magna Award winner. Shining bright as a Silver Awards winner, CISD was recognized for its commitment to equity.
“As a district, Corsicana ISD has worked to create an equitable learning environment for our students,” said Dr. Diane Frost, CISD Superintendent. “Penguin Project has allowed us to positively develop our students by creating a unique experience through arts.”
School districts across the nation are nominated for the Magna Awards for providing equity to students. CISD is pleased to announce that we are receiving this prestigious award for the Penguin Project.
“The success of the Penguin Project is a byproduct of our caring community, our fantastic staff, and our dedicated students' efforts toward building an inclusive environment,” said Dr. Elmer Avellaneda, CISD Associate Superintendent.
“The greatest benefit of the Penguin Project has been strengthening a culture where we accept others for who they are.”
Magna Awards honor districts across the country for their programs that break down barriers to achievement for underserved students. Corsicana ISD was selected as a winner by an independent panel of judges.
“The 2022 Magna Award-winning districts represent the enormous efforts of school leaders during the pandemic to continue to remove barriers for their underserved and vulnerable children,” said Dr. John Heim, NSBA Executive Director and CEO.
In addition, Corsicana ISD will be featured in the 2022 Magna Awards video. We will also be highlighted in the April issue of the American School Board Journal at www.nsba.org/asbj.
