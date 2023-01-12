Through leadership, innovative ideas for learning, and community involvement, Corsicana ISD has earned its place among the state’s top districts. H-E-B Grocery Company has announced CISD is one of its finalists for the company’s Excellence in Education District of the Year Award.
H-E-B bases the award on commitment to student achievement through innovative programs, parent and community involvement, and professional development opportunities for teachers and administrators.
“We are honored an outstanding company and local partner like H-E-B has chosen us as a finalist for such a high honor,” said Dr. Diane Frost, Superintendent of CISD schools. “Our district creates opportunities for students to be deeply enriched through a number of avenues, from sciences to the arts to technical skills to sports. We cherish the opportunity to partner with parents and community members to continually develop these opportunities.”
The district’s application spotlighted student programs such as The Penguin Project and individual and group achievements. It delved into safety, curriculum, and strategies to help students realize personal and educational goals. It also outlined the district’s plan for student success created after hardships brought on by the COVID pandemic. Community involvement was underscored, as the district often relies on the input of students, parents, community members, and business leaders to create strategic planning for district growth. Leadership was also a focus, both in leading staff and students, recruiting new teachers – many former Tigers, and being financially sound while taking advantage of precious grant opportunities.
H-E-B officials will visit CISD later this month and announce a winner in May
