Wanting to earn a better wage, Margaret Watson commuted to Dallas. To be closer to her daughter, a few years later she took on a paraprofessional role with the Corsicana Independent School District.
Her compromise was weekends at Parkland Hospital, her weekdays helping with Physical Education at Sam Houston Elementary.
“But I started liking it,” she said of her work at Sam Houston.
That was 1973. And Watson is still at it, today serving as the longest serving paraprofessional in the district, working with Special Education students at Corsicana High School. She eventually quit commuting and turned all her focus to home.
CISD is hosting a Job Fair May 3 at Collins Middle School, and Watson is an example of what job seekers may find – a longstanding career doing something you love.
“I would encourage anyone to take a chance to be able to teach someone,” she said. “I always encourage people to help, encourage to give.”
The CISD is hiring for all areas, from teachers to bus drivers to custodians. And, for paraprofessionals.
“At the CISD, we are in the people business, and we are looking for the next Ms. Watson, and more,” said Shade Boulware, Executive Director of Leadership Recruitment and Development. “We have opportunities that can turn into careers, roles with competitive wages and benefits in areas where positive impacts are made daily in this community.
“Our job fair is a chance for job seekers to see if we make a good fit for one another.”
After about five years in P.E., Watson made the move to the old Vocational building by Drane, which was then the sixth and seventh grade campus. It was there she started working with Special Education students.
“When I first started working with them, I was afraid,” Watson said. “But after I got to training them, it became my life.
“It was like a challenge. Boys and girls, who don’t know how to tie their shoes, or blow their nose. Potty training, putting clothes on.”
Watson learned from some of the best in her four-plus decades at CISD. She rattles off names the likes of the late Birdie Howze, Warner Redus, Mary Lou Harp, and Cecil Vickers, local education legends who have passed on, but that she had the pleasure of working with. She learned from some of the best, including June Sheppard.
But she also learns every day from the students she interacts with, and often teaches basic things the general education students take for granted.
In normal, pre-pandemic times, Watson would assist them with events like the Youth Expo, Special Proms, pushing the coffee cart around the high school, and … Thanksgiving feasts. Those dinners would have the traditional turkey, ham and all the fixings, but also some extra fare.
“The kids bring in things they want to eat, and they write a script about what they’re thankful for,” Watson said. “Some of the kids don’t have much at home.”
The return of all those events would be a welcome occasion for Watson, who plans to help as long as she physically can.
Does she have any regrets about taking that P.E. job, and eventually walking away from a medical career?
“None. Not one. They have given me as much energy as I have given them. And I have given them a lot of energy,” she said with a chuckle.
