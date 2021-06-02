Corsicana Independent School District recognized extraordinary employees as Maintenance and Operations End of the Year Award Winners.
Those honored include Laquesha Hood, Child Nutrition; Brad Harrison, Maintenance/Grounds; Joyce Franklin, Transportation; Kareem Faulk, Operations; and Jarvis Reese, Custodial.
“Congratulations to these hard-working individuals,” the district stated. “Thank you for taking care of our community, we appreciate you!”
