The Corsicana ISD Trustees were recognized as part of School Board Appreciation month during the Monday, Jan. 25, special meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost commended Trustees for their dedication and focus during a year which offered unprecedented challenges during a global pandemic.
“You lead with your heart, you kept us steered in the right direction keeping us focused while caring most of all about the children,” she said.
Board members received tokens of appreciation from the school district’s principal’s and craft items completed by students adorned the walls of the meeting room. The theme was navigating success.
Video presentations were also shown.
“We are privileged to be a small part of this community and of this school district,” Trustee Leah Blackard said.
Frost mentioned CISD has been working with county Emergency Management officials to schedule Navarro County educators for COVID-19 vaccinations, during the Superintendent’s report.
She acknowledged the hard work of the emergency management leaders, and the CISD for assisting with the coordination and logistics of the undertaking which included scheduling hundreds of vaccines, so far.
Frost also reported that the calendar committee is meeting and will propose options for the 2021-2022 school year, and will be presented at a future meeting.
In other business trustees CISD Board members agreed to a bad weather make up date of May 31. Students will receive virtual instruction on that day.
Board members also reviewed the Infill Project Agreement Process. The Board asked Frost to clarify reiterate the need for the Board to receive and review all information about the prospective projects, the communities other stakeholders.
Board member Ed Monk noted that trustee meetings are a place where the public can communicate easily about the program.
The city’s infill project is ongoing, infill homes are returned to the tax roles and provide homes within the community to individuals who meet financial criteria and can finish work within the specified time frame. For more information about the infill project or to begin the application process visit the city’s website.
Trustees were also heard routine updates from the budget and finance subcommittee, and approved the consent agenda before adjourning.
During the Public comment portion of Monday’s meeting a parent expressed concern with curriculum and instruction issues within the second grade of Fannin Elementary.
The father who spoke at Monday’s meeting detailed the correspondence his family has regarding the child’s education, including lesson design and instructional content and Canvas platform.
Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, Kim Holcumb, advised via a Dec. 5 email read at the meeting that the issues were being looked at by staff and the district’s instructional coaches and the issues would be fixed.
“I’m disappointed that the instruction has fallen short of our district expectations,” Holcumb said.
The parent advised the Board the family intended to file a grievance, after withdrawing their child from the school.
The next scheduled meeting of the Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees will be Monday, Feb. 1. The meeting will be broadcast on You Tube.
