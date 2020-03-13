Corsicana schools will host several #CountMeInCorsicana events to help make sure its students and their families are counted in the 2020 Census.
Corsicana Independent School District will open its campuses and computer labs and provide Spanish translators beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 at Corsicana High School to assist with completing the survey.
Each event will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The following is a complete list of #CountMeInCorsicana events:
March 24 at Corsicana High School
March 26 at Corsicana Middle School
March 31 at Carroll Elementary and Fannin Elementary
April 16 at Sam Houston Elementary and Drane Learning Center
April 21 at Bowie Elementary and Navarro Elementary
April 23 at Collins Intermediate School
Invitations to participate in the 2020 Census will be delivered to mailboxes nationwide between March 12 through 20. Once you receive that invitation, you can respond online, by phone, or by mail. For the first time, the survey can be completed online or over the phone in 13 languages.
Census data will impact communities for the next decade, determining congressional representation and how more than $675 billion in federal funds are spent in support of your state and county.
The data collected is used to plan new roads, emergency services, and bring new businesses and residences to the area.
The results will also decide how funds are assigned to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.
Communities also rely on census statistics to plan for public schools, childcare, early intervention services for children with special needs, housing support, and much more.
It's important to remember that federal law protects your census responses and your answers can only be used to produce statistics.
By law, the United States Census Bureau is prohibited from sharing your information with immigration and law enforcement agencies, or allow it to be used to determine your eligibility for government benefits.
If the survey is completed online or returned by mail by the April deadline, census takers will not come to your door.
Census takers will begin follow up visits in mid-April, continuing through the summer. The final count will be delivered to the president on Dec. 31, 2020.
For more information about the census, visit www.2020census.gov.
