Just in time for a new school year, Corsicana ISD has launched an app to keep parents informed about campus activities and provide easy access to district information. The app will also issue safety and weather alerts.
The app will feature the latest CISD news, access to the calendar, portals into ClassLink and MySchoolBucks, pathways to the district’s social media, and many other facets of communication.
Not sure when the Tigers football season opener is? Check out the “Calendar” on the app. Need to know what time school begins and ends? Visit the Parent Portal in “Resources.” Need the phone number for Fannin Elementary? Check out the “Directory.”
To download, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play and search “Corsicana ISD.”
