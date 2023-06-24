From Staff Reports
A single-vehicle rollover crash, Thursday evening on FM 709, claimed the lives of an adult and two teens near Retreat.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Jeremy Dylan Price, AGE, was driving a Ford Mustang north on FM 709 and drifted off the east side of the road into a ditch. The vehicle then struck a culvert, causing it to become airborne, rolling several times.
The driver and two back seat passengers, ages 14 and 16, were ejected from the vehicle and killed. Another passenger, 15, was wearing a seatbelt, remained in the vehicle and was transported to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas for non-life threatening injuries.
On Friday morning, Corsicana Independent School District posted a statement on its Facebook page:
“Corsicana ISD mourns the passing of several students in a tragic accident last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families. Counselors will be available Monday.”
This is a developing story with more information to follow as details become available.
Texas DPS continues to investigate this accident.
