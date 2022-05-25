The Corsicana ISD is excited to announce several principal assignments, including one new hire to the district. Paul Toal will lead Collins Intermediate School after four years as assistant principal at Waxahachie High School.
Toal has been in education for 13 years, starting as a math teacher.
“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Toal to the Corsicana ISD family,” said Dr. Diane Frost, Superintendent. “We believe he is the right choice to lead our Tigers, bringing a wealth of knowledge from his time in Waxahachie. He is a personable leader who will build strong relationships with our students, and will do what is best for their educations.”
Toal was born in Ennis, but graduated high school in Wylie. The Texas A&M-Commerce graduate lives on the farm his grandmother once called home near the Ellis-Navarro County line. He said despite the Ennis address, he remembers spending days in Corsicana shopping with his grandmother when he was a child.
“I am super excited, can’t wait,” said Toal, who has spent the last 10 years with Waxahachie. “It’s an amazing opportunity. It just feels like home.”
Additionally, Tim Betts has been named principal at Carroll Elementary. He has led Navarro Elementary the last four years. Brittany Mathis has been named the new Navarro principal after serving as assistant principal at Corsicana Middle School.
“We are fortunate to have outstanding leaders in Corsicana ISD,” Frost said. “Mr. Betts and Ms. Mathis know our district and have proven their abilities in their current positions. I look forward to working with them in their new capacities.”
Two new assistant principal assignments have also been announced. Trayce Griggs will join the Corsicana High School administrative team, and Matthew Berry will join the CMS team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.