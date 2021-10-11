Corsicana High School Principal Sean Kays and Bradley Thomason, Assistant Principal and Director of Career Tech and Advanced Academic Programs, discussed a partnership between the school district, Navarro College, Rural Grant Partners and Audubon Metals Texas, at the October Economic Partnership Group meeting.
“One of the needs in the community is a workforce that can perform industrial maintenance. This was an opportunity to expand our existing career tech programs,” Kays said.
Corsicana High School will receive $53,000 to update an existing shop with machinery to teach how to fix and maintain industrial equipment. There was also $17,000 of the $153,000 is earmarked for scholarships so students could continue with the program following graduation where they’ll receive a high school endorsement.
Navarro College would use the remainder of tax credit funds.
Corsicana High School created a career pathway for students to begin basic classes beginning their freshman year, continuing throughout high school. This pathway would necessitate taking some classes as part of dual credit at the college.
The final class will be taken at Navarro College during the summer following graduation.
There are currently 45 to 55 students enrolled in this pathway.
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director John Boswell updated that there has been “a lot of activity” taking place, with two additional industrial leads during the month and continuing work on existing leads. The Rail Spur, which is a major piece of the State Highway 31 Industrial Park, is completed.
The groundbreaking for the Corsicana Mattress Co. new facility is set for Wednesday, Oct. 20. It will include investment and creation of 100 jobs, as well as retain 350 jobs.
Aric Bonner of RE/MAX Reality, updated the group on the month’s housing report. Corsicana and Navarro County remain in a strong sellers’ market, a trend seen across the state. The median home price in the city and county increased, with the majority of homes selling below $200,000 with a swell to the $300,000 range.
Darwin Myers, Director of Engineering, reported that the city issued four Certificates of Occupancy in September. Commercial Construction valuation for the year totals $4.7 million with several residential projects also underway, including 8 housing starts in the month of Sept. Myers also noted successes in the infill project the city began in 2017. So far, 57 infill lots have been issued permits including 21 this year.
A regular Chamber of Commerce report was also given.
Corsicana Main Street Director Amy Tidwell gave a routine Main Street report. She announced two upcoming events, a bass fishing tournament at Richland Chambers Lake Oct. 23 and 24 and a gravel bike race at Purdon Groves on Oct. 31.
Tidwell mentioned that eight new businesses opened downtown, with more prospects looking at space. There are also seven revitalization projects underway.
Navarro College District President, Dr. Kevin Fegan updated attendees on the college’s 75th Anniversary, and Homecoming events. Stay updated with coverage in the Corsicana Daily Sun.
An update on the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse was given. Corsicana is in the path and has a planetarium to view the cosmic event.
In 2017, The city of Hopkinsville, Ky. a similar size of Corsicana had 116,000 eclipse chasers came to their area. Though it may seem early, the city is planning to begin marketing and branding in different ways to introduce and attract those who want to witness the celestial event to Corsicana.
Economic Development Committee meetings are held at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month, inside the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library.
