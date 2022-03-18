Corsicana High School's One-Act Play Company is on the way to the next round of UIL Competition after performing their rendition of William Cameron’s Violet Sharp at the District 14-5A contest and winning first place! The talented Tiger Thespians roared with excitement when their names were called, they proudly approached the stage to receive their medals and trophy with victorious smiles across their faces.
Based on a true story, Violet Sharp is a gripping interpretation of events in the 1932 Lindbergh kidnapping and has required members to push themselves out of their comfort zones. The 2022 OAP company consists of 20 spectacular students led by Tiger Theatre Director and CHS alumni, Alyssa Bain, and Debbie Taylor, CHS Theatre Arts Instructor.
Members of the company received individual awards, commending their acting and lighting techniques. Congratulations to the following students for their individual awards:
Brady Grantham received the Technical Award for his lighting skills and technique
Jesse Mann received an All-Star Cast Honorable Mention for his performance as Charles Lindbergh
Clara Simmons received an All-Star Cast Award for her performance as Violet Sharp
“We discussed that art is subjective and the prize doesn’t matter. It’s all about telling a beautiful story and that's exactly what they did. I am extremely proud of their hard work and dedication,” said Alyssa Bain, Tiger Theatre Director.
Clinching their spot in the Bi-District competition, the CHS OAP company is to compete March 23 at the Mesquite Poteet High School Performing Arts Center.
