The Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees hosted a workshop Monday, Feb. 22, and approved a resolution allowing the Blooming Grove Elementary to temporarily move its 400 students and staff to the Drane Learning Center in Corsicana.
Blooming Grove’s Elementary School sustained significant water damage from broken pipes during the recent winter storm.
Repairs to the 15-year-old building are expected to take about two weeks. Corsicana ISD will be reimbursed for any costs associated with the relocation.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost also detailed damage to CISD facilities, including to the media room in the career tech building at Corsicana High School.
Water line breaks also occurred at the concession stands, as well as the greenhouse, and a break was repaired at the Drane Learning Center.
“All in all, we came out of this pretty well,” Frost said.
Susan Johnson, Executive Director of Communications, Marketing and Public Relations for CISD, responded to criticism after it was pointed out that parking lot lights were left running at Corsicana Middle School and Tiger Stadium during last week's power conservation efforts.
She said the lights were on a timer, and required an on-site operator to adjust them. Once the weather allowed, the timer was adjusted.
The Board granted Dr. Frost the authority to seek Texas Education Association attendance waivers for the seen full days and one late start school day affected by winter weather conditions.
Trustees moved to recognize Dr. Kent Rogers, who passed away Jan. 31 from COVID-19, and the board intends to honor him at the March 1 meeting.
Rogers served on the Board of Trustees for 22 years. He was also the Tiger team doctor in addition to his duties within the community.
Trustee Ed Monk thanked the Board on behalf of the Rogers’ family and St. John's Episcopal Church for the use of CISD facilities during the memorial service.
Trustees were also updated on the district’s breakfast and lunch service for the year, decreases in the number of meals served from the previous years were attributed to the pandemic and the district’s decision to delay the beginning of the 2020 school year until Sept. 8.
Trustees also heard updates on the CISD make-up work policy and implementation of that policy at Corsicana High School. Further explanation of the work make-up and other policies can be found in the student handbook.
Corsicana High School Principal Sean Kays encouraged parents and students to communicate with teachers about their assignments and grades. Discussions centered around the challenges related to technology and virtual learning and providing each student with an opportunity to succeed. The makeup work policy and others will continue to be reviewed as needed.
Trustees are expected to approve the district’s 2021-2022 instructional calendar at the scheduled March 1 meeting.
The calendar will encompass 187 contract days and 75,600 instructional minutes required by state law.
An update on the Career Tech program was tabled until the next meeting.
The Board approved the consent agenda before adjourning.
