In anticipation for the first day of school, Thursday, Aug. 12, Corsicana Independent School District recently published its Back to School Safety Plan for the upcoming school year.
According to CISD, its protocols will be continually evaluated to adapt to the trends in our local area, as well as changes in the protocols of the Texas Education Agency, UIL, Texas Department of State Health Services, Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department, and the Centers for Disease Control.
“The health and safety of our staff and students remains the District’s primary concern as we enter the 2021-2022 school year,” the district stated.
General health and safety procedures direct students and staff to wash hands and use hand sanitizer frequently throughout the day. Masks are optional for students and staff and the district will supply a limited number to each campus. Visitors must complete a health screening when entering the campus.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizer will be available at the main entries, in classrooms, in the cafeteria, and in common areas throughout the campus.
During the day, teachers will remind students to use hand sanitizer and thoroughly wash their hands when returning from outside the classroom, before eating, and after bathroom breaks. Staff will have access to disinfecting wipes to regularly sanitize surfaces and shared objects.
Buses will be cleaned daily and between routes and students will have assigned seats. Each night, classrooms, common areas and regularly touched surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected.
If a student displays symptoms of illness, the school nurse will determine if a they need to be sent home. Those who are ill will be required to wear a mask and separated from others until they can be picked up, no later than an hour after their parent is contacted.
Parents of students who came in contact with a COVID-19 positive student or staff member will be contacted immediately. Staff members with related symptoms will follow district protocols, including isolation from students and other staff members. Unvaccinated staff or students who test positive, or have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, must quarantine for 10 days after exposure. Vaccinated people are not required to quarantine.
At-home learning support will be provided to parents through consistent and scheduled communication with teachers. All CISD students may have free breakfast and lunch daily, on campus or remote.
The district will also address the mental and emotional health of students. The district’s three mental health counselors will provide emotional support and information resources for mental health and wellness will be available to families on. The district will also continue its mental health hotline.
