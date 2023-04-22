Claims Administrative Services, Inc. is proud to announce that Corsicana ISD, one of more than 350 Texas school districts and colleges participating in the CAS workers’ compensation risk pool program, recently received a safety award reserved for members who achieve superior loss control results.
Corsicana ISD was formally recognized by CAS at its annual client appreciation event, held during the 2023 TASA Midwinter Conference, Jan. 29, in Austin.
The Billy E. Hibbs Safety Award was presented for success in implementing safety programs designed to minimize losses and control workers’ compensation costs.
In recognition of its achievement, the district received a $500 Annie Ozella Jones Scholarship that it can award to a deserving student of its choosing. Congratulations to all employees of Corsicana ISD for their dedication to workplace safety.
