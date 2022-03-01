Hal Wasson, Corsicana ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year. Wasson joined Corsicana ISD in 2019.
Prior to his CISD coaching career, he served as an executive director of athletics, assistant football coach, head coach, and athletic director in other educational institutions and was an assistant football coach for the Tigers from 1983 to 1986.
“Coach Wasson is and always will be a coach and a leader,” said Diane Frost, Superintendent of Schools. “We were fortunate to have him return to Corsicana as our Head Football Coach and Athletic Director. He leaves a legacy across the state of Texas. It’s not every day that you get a chance to work with the National Coach of the Year, a football coach with over 250 wins, and a person of his character who is fully committed to developing District programs and athletes.”
Serving as a coach, role model, and mentor to athletes throughout his coaching career, the legendary high school football coach won a state championship and numerous district championships in other districts. His farewell letter reads, in part, as follows:
“After much prayerful thought and consideration, I feel it is the right time for me to retire from this journey and turn my attention to family. I do not want to miss any more of my three grandsons’ youth league basketball, baseball, or football games. My retirement will become effective at the end of 2021-2022 School Year.”
He concluded his letter by stating the thing he will miss the most will be “The Huddle.”
The district thanks Coach Wasson for his service and the unforgettable experiences he has been able to provide the Tigers. He has set high standards for its athletic programs, and in the coming weeks, administrators will begin the search to identify the right person to join the Tiger Nation family as Coach Wasson’s successor.
