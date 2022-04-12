Members of the Mayors Economic Partnership Group heard about the proposed bond to renovate Corsicana High School during their regular monthly meeting. Father Ed Monk, who left his position as a Corsicana ISD trustee last November to spearhead the effort, led the presentation.
Together the district is asking for $79.9 million, though Monk explained the proposed bond is split into two propositions. The first, which would primarily cover the cost to renovate Corsicana High School which is expected to cost approximately $63 million. Proposition Two would mean a multipurpose indoor facility.
Corsicana High School first opened in 1971. The building cost $4 million when it was originally built between 1969 and 1971.
Corsicana High School has undergone three other renovations in 1981, 2000, and 2006. This bond would renovate the original 1970 construction, which according to Monk, is showing signs of age.
The renovations include necessary improvements to the facility itself as plumbing, mechanical and electrical work as well as 250,000 square feet of new roof.
The auditorium and Agriculture buildings are also in need of significant work, according to Monk
Safety and security issues would be addressed, along with creating additional classroom space due to anticipated enrollment increases in the next few years. More 900 students are currently enrolled at Corsicana Middle School.
The enrollment at CHS is expected to be approximately 1,800 by the end of this school year.
Art and Science classrooms, as well as the library, which also serves as a media center, would also be updated.
The first bond would also cover busses and transportation facility improvements.
Monk illustrated the county’s growing population and tax base by comparing the increased bond capacity in 2022 as compared to 2014.
Voters last passed a bond in 2014 which was sought to renovate all of the district’s elementary schools and build Corsicana Middle School. That bond raised $42 million dollars by selling bonds at 14 cents increase of taxable value.
The current bond proposal hopes to raise $88 million at 8 cents of increased taxable value.
According to Monk, an owner of $140,000 home would see an increase of $98 on their tax bill.
The increase would not directly affect those over the age of 65, with the Senior Citizen exemption.
The cost of new construction was deemed too high and would be estimated to cost $180 million, a figure which does not include all necessary and incidental items like furniture.
If the bond passes, the High School could have its life expectancy increased by 20 to 25 years Monk said.
The bond issue will be on the ballot May 7, with Early Voting in Navarro County beginning April 25.
