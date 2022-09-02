Fans attending Corsicana ISD sporting events should be aware of venue guidelines established for the safety of participants, event staff and spectators.
Only small clutch purses (no larger than 5.5 by 8.5 inches) will be allowed. All other bags are prohibited, unless medically necessary or small diaper bags when an infant is present. Bags may be inspected at the entrance, and weapons detectors will be in use.
In addition to bag restrictions, the following are prohibited for all home sporting events and could lead to removal from the property:
• Abusive, foul, or disruptive language or clothing
• Alcohol
• Animals, except service dogs to aid those with disabilities
• Balls
• Bottles, cans, or beverage containers of any type
• Confetti or powder
• Coolers
• Crossover from home to visitor side and vice-versa (including band parents from visiting team that may desire to film halftime performances)
• Drones
• E-cigarettes and vapes
• Elementary students not accompanied by an adult
• Failure to adhere to UIL and CISD expectations
• Fighting, taunting or threatening remarks or gestures
• Firearms, fireworks, or weapons of any kind
• Horns and whistles (All other noisemakers are subject to district rules.)
• In and out; re-entry requires the purchase of a new ticket
• Intoxicated spectators
• Laser pointers
• Loitering in walkways in the stadium or on sidewalks outside of it (all spectators must be seated)
• On field without a sideline pass (no spectators on the field at any time)
• Strollers and wagons
• Tobacco
• Trespassing, soliciting, and peddling
• Outside food or drinks (not including water)
• Any other items or action deemed dangerous or inappropriate
