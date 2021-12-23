Feeling festive and ready to give back to the community, Corsicana Middle school students ignited holiday cheer right before the winter break. Students from Ms. Herrin and Mrs. Rheann’s classes organized a drive to collect pet toys and food for our four-legged friends. A total of 700 dog and cat toys were collected, and nearly two hundred pounds of dog and cat food were distributed to local organizations.
Just before the winter break, board members from the Corsicana Animal Shelter and Humane Society visited with students and collected the items. Students were thrilled and felt supported when these community members came for a visit. Students were excited, appreciative and finished the year encouraged that they could help our furry friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.