Seth Brown and Kamar Chambers were sworn in Monday, as reelected members of the Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees. Both men were unopposed in their reelection bids.
Chambers represents Place 2 on the CISD Board. Brown represents Place 1.
Brown will continue serving as President, Leah Blackard was named Vice President of the Board. Barbara Kelley will serve as Secretary.
The Board was reorganized following the May 6 Joint Elections.
Corsicana High School’s 2022-2023 Valedictorian Hillary Zhang and Salutatorian Luke Leist were each recognized, Monday.
The Calicos and Coach Brittany Lassiter were honored for an outstanding season which included winning several awards in various competitions. The team was also selected as the Grand Champion Team for the Get Poms.com Giving Back Award.
They were awarded $1,000 to give to organizations within their community. They chose two; Compassion Corsicana and the Corsicana Animal Shelter to receive $500 each.
The Calicos plan to have 63 members and two managers for the 2023-2024 school year. That number would be the largest in Calico history.
Trustees were updated on the school breakfast and lunch programs including training for the food workers as well as other aspects of federal reimbursement of funds for the breakfast and lunch during the nutrition program update.
Plans are in the works to increase the food service lines at the high school.
Trustees were updated on statistics of the health services provided during the year as well as other training and an explanation of the products that facility used during the year during the School Health Advisory Council report. There were more than 38,000 visits to nurses throughout the district.
An athletics report was also given. Fourteen Corsicana ISD teams advanced to the post season. Corsicana ISD had regional and state qualifiers and champions.
The athletic program was also highlighted for their community service including High-Five Friday’s community service opportunities and supporting the development of all student athletes in their activities and other disciplines.
The Board approved the consent agenda before adjourning the meeting.
The next meeting of the CISD Board of Trustees will be held June 12 at 2200 West Fourth Avenue in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.