Corsicana ISD Trustees received a primer on property tax appraisals and assessments during a May, 1 workshop. Rev. Ed Monk, Vice Chair of the Navarro County Central Appraisal District Board, provided details about the appraisal process and what ISD’s are required to do by the state during his presentation.
Monk formerly served as a Trustee on the CISD School Board.
Monk advised that Independent School Districts are subject to more scrutiny than any other taxing entity because ISD’s receive state money.
The state mandates that the county’s appraisal property value fall within a range of assessed property value following a state mandated property value study. The data from the property value study is then sent to the Texas Education Agency.
A county’s appraised property value for an ISD between must fall between 95-105% of the figure that was submitted to the Texas Education Agency. This range is known as the confidence interval.
If Navarro County’s Central Appraisal District’s appraisals for a district falls outside of the confidence interval after a two-year grace period, they risk loss of state funds in the following year’s budget.
“Out of Texas’s 254 counties 175 have an ISD that is in some manner of a grace period,” said Monk
No decisions were made following the presentation.
Trustees also heard updates on Summer Learning Plans including opportunities for all students. Those interested in learning more are encouraged to visit cisd.org.
Trustees also approved Career and Technology Education additional staffing requests to address the needs of students and the growing demand and changing requirements from the state.
The Board was also informed of the Athletic Department’s plans to enter into a 5-year branding agreement and reward program with BSN Sports. This would replace the current Under Armor Agreement.
Over the five-year term of the agreement the students and school would receive several items a reduced prices including buy one get one opportunity. The estimated value of this agreement is estimated to be nearly $266,500.
Superintendent Diane Frost announced that Corsicana ISD was named Small District of the Year as H-E-B announced its prestigious Excellence in Education Awards. The announcement was made Sunday, during a banquet held in San Antonio.
The selection process included a site visit which followed completion of a lengthy questionnaire following the district’s nomination.
“All the things we are doing at Corsicana ISD are building toward the future, but we also recognize we stand on the shoulders of giants who came before,” she said.
The district also received $50,000 from H-E-B, which has a store location in Corsicana and has been a generous partner with CISD for more than three decades.
Frost also announced that Four Corsicana Middle School educators have been selected to take part in a week’s long leadership training program at Harvard University.
Participants in this year’s leadership training program include Principal Bradley Thomason, Dean of Teacher Support, Dr. Karen Kopp, Assistant Principal Lauren Gist, and reigning Corsicana ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year Audrey Marx.
Harvard University was founded in 1636 and is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.