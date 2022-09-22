Corsicana’s LatinX community has been growing for decades. Corsicana ISD wants to not only celebrate the past, but also honor the journey of a brighter future.
“Celebrando Hispanic Heritage Month con Corsicana ISD" will include great music, food, and a variety of events students, parents, and every member of the community can participate in and enjoy. Hispanic Heritage Month pays respect to a community with roots in Spain, Central and South America, the Caribbean and Mexico.
“As a first-generation graduate and proud Mexican American who champions social mobility, I believe I have a responsibility to play an important part in helping the District create a brighter future for ALL students,” said Veronica Johannsen, CISD Executive Director of Communications and Special Projects and Marketing.
“Creating an event that honors the rich culture of Hispanic and Latin X Heritage will not only give Hispanic students confidence, it will also help create a community-centered environment. It’s another piece of the puzzle toward taking bold steps in helping ALL students and community members thrive.”
The event is scheduled for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 inside and outside of Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
Inside, parents will have the chance to square off with their students in a soccer “friendly.” Outside, visitors will get to play Loteria (Mexican bingo), delight in students’ art works, and enter the hot sauce contest, putting their recipe to the test against the best in Corsicana.
In addition, Corsicana High School’s Automotive Technology Department will be selling oil change gift certificates, and tire rotations and alignments will be among the Loteria prizes.
Hispanic Heritage Month runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.
The Celebrando event is sponsored by Community National Bank & Trust, Brinson Auto Group, Texas Tires, United Rentals, Audubon Metals, and McKee Lumber Company, and many community-based businesses have donated prizes for Loteria.
Links to participate include:
Automotive services forms.office.com/r/LkieV2fkDv
Parents Vs. Students Soccer bit.ly/3Rs7jz9
Hot Sauce Contest bit.ly/3LfLLTX
Donations for soccer, $15 for adults, and the hot sauce contest, $10, are encouraged for all entrants, and all money raised will help fund scholarships.
“Every piece of this festival was strategically thought-out, and no detail was spared,” Johannsen said. “My favorite addition is the walkway that shares encouraging messages in Spanish that leads to a wall where you can write and leave behind a sticky note describing an insecurity in your life. The goal is to leave behind negative energy, feel loved, supported, and renewed.
“It’s a rather large vision that wouldn’t be possible without my communications team, sponsors, and the assistance of our volunteers.”
For more information, please contact Johannsen at vjohannsen@cisd.org, or call 903-229-7460.
To learn more about all things CISD, download the Corsicana ISD app at Apple App Store or Google Play.
