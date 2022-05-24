Students with a thirst to know more and a curiosity beyond measure have a place to explore this summer. Corsicana ISD is now enrolling students Camp Curiosity June 20 through 23.
To complete the registration form and for more information, visit www.cisd.org/domain/25 or contact Kim Yukon at 903-602-8136. Acceptance packages will be mailed by June 1.
The camp will be held all four days at Corsicana Middle School from options to choose from. On the registration form, a first and second choice of camp must be selected.
The grade breakdown and choices are:
(Current) 3rd-5th Grade Camp Curiosity
• Art
• Dance
• Theatre
• STEM
• Floral Design
• Culinary Arts
(Current) 6th-8th Grade Camp Curiosity
• Art
• Theatre/Dance
• Literature/Humanities
• STEM
• Photography/Videography
