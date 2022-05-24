5-28-22 CISD Camp.jpg

Students with a thirst to know more and a curiosity beyond measure have a place to explore this summer. Corsicana ISD is now enrolling students Camp Curiosity June 20 through 23.

To complete the registration form and for more information, visit www.cisd.org/domain/25 or contact Kim Yukon at 903-602-8136. Acceptance packages will be mailed by June 1.

The camp will be held all four days at Corsicana Middle School from options to choose from. On the registration form, a first and second choice of camp must be selected.

The grade breakdown and choices are:

(Current) 3rd-5th Grade Camp Curiosity

• Art

• Dance

• Theatre

• STEM

• Floral Design

• Culinary Arts

(Current) 6th-8th Grade Camp Curiosity

• Art

• Theatre/Dance

• Literature/Humanities

• STEM

• Photography/Videography

