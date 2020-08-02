A Special Meeting and livestream of the Board of Trustees of Corsicana Independent School District will at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 at the Corsicana High School Auditorium, 3801 E. State Hwy. 22, Corsicana.
• Establishment of Quorum, Call to Order
• Open Session
• Audience for Guests
• Review Credit By Exam Dates
• Consider 2020-2021 Calendar
• Review Strategies to Back to School Framework
• Review the Updated TTES Appraiser Lists
• Review of Preliminary Budget
• Finance Committee and Budget Report
• Meal Distribution Plan
• Strategies to Support the City of Corsicana to Increase Census Participation
• August 17, 2020 Special Called Meeting to Review the Budget
• Review Employee Handbook
• Closed Session - Trustees will adjourn into Closed Session as permitted by Texas Government Code Section 551.01 et. Seq. to discuss personnel matters, real property, and consultation with attorney.
The public may also access the meeting by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/PByqwC5GS_8
Due to public health concerns, face coverings are required. Attendees may sit in family groups; otherwise, social distancing is required. If you wish to address the Board, complete a form provided at the meeting; community members who do not wish to attend the meeting in person may submit their comments to mharrison@cisd.org by 3:30 p.m. Aug. 3 The subject line must contain "Open Forum Comments," and include your full name and mailing address. All comments are limited to three minutes.
