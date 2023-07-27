The Corsicana /SD and Corsicana High, Corsicana Middle School, Collins Intermediate School, Bowie Elementary School, Navarro Elementary School, Fannin Elementary School, Sam Houston Elementary School and Carroll Elementary School announced today it will continue to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2023-2024 school year.
Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
For additional information please contact the following person:
Corsicana /SD
Attention: Shirrell ]essie Child Nutrition Specialist 100 South 18th Street
Corsicana, TX 75110 (903)602-8172
sjeesi@cisd. org
