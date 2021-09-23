The Corsicana Independent School District Trustees approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the District and Tarleton State University as part of the Distinguished High School Partnership Program.
The agreement ensures that the top 25% of the graduating class would gain automatic acceptance to Tarleton State. Qualified CHS students would also receive $500 in additional aid.
Students in the top 10% of their class will also be accepted and receive $1,000 of additional aid.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost reported that there are 35 active cases of COVID-19 including students and staff, across the district, as of Sept. 20. Frost said the district is continuing to be careful and cautious, as the district continues efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.
She also discussed the success of the school’s fall sports teams, and said the theater production of High School Musical is coming along well.
Frost also mentioned that members of the CISD administration will present details about the Penguin Project at a Texas Association of School Board Conference in the coming days.
The Penguin Project, empowers students with all types of disabilities to take part in theater. The production featured fourth to twelfth grade students with all levels of ability.
'Annie Jr.' was performed by CISD students in April. Plans are in the works to premiere ‘Frozen,’ a second Penguin Project show, in early 2022.
Trustees approved the Navarro College 4-H adjunct faculty agreement requested by the Navarro County Extension Office.
The actions taken at the regular meeting held Sept. 20, followed state required continued training and education.
The Board of Trustees also approved the consent.
The CISD Board of Trustees are scheduled to hold a workshop Oct. 4 at 2200 W. Fourth Avenue in Corsicana.
