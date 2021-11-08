The Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees heard several updates and pieces of good news during their Nov. 1 meeting.
Trustees accepted the generous gift of a $5,000 donation from Mike Fletcher. Fletcher who managed the H-E-B store in Corsicana for 18 years, recently announced his retirement.
Upon presenting the check to Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost and the CISD Trustees, Fletcher said that his wife and daughter were teachers.
“There is no better thing to do than to teach kids,” he said.
Board members acknowledged and thanked Fletcher for his continued support to the school district and community through the years.
Frost announced that eight guests from South West ISD were on campus last week to learn about the Penguin Project, and to see if the program could work in their district. The Penguin Project, empowers students with all types of disabilities to take part in theater. Trustees adopted a proclamation and declared January Penguin month in Corsicana.
The April 2021 production of Annie Jr. is among 120 applicants vying for the QS-Wharton Reimagine Education Awards in the Nurturing Wellbeing & Purpose category. CISD’s Penguin Project is one of the 1,100 who originally applied
Final selections will be made in December. The next Penguin Project production of Frozen is scheduled for January of 2022.
The Corsicana School Board accepted a $92,850 grant that will fund the purchase of two new police vehicles for the district. The Board thanked Chief Scott Stephens and Sgt. Lavon Denson for finding and writing the grant application.
Trustees approved the hire of Veronica Johannsen as Executive Director of Communications for Corsicana ISD. She will officially begin her duties on Nov. 29 and comes to Corsicana from Brenham ISD, where she served in a similar role. Johannsen will replace Susan Johnson who accepted a position with Forney ISD in June.
Frost also reported that 391 students have taken part in the first two weeks of the Saturday Accelerated Learning Academy. The next days the Academy will meet will be Nov. 6, 13, and Dec. 4. Frost also reported that the district enrollment is 6,015 students as of snapshot day. The district's largest class is ninth grade.
Trustees also heard an update concerning the district’s gifted and talented program and accepted the consent agenda and all routine reports before adjourning the meeting.
