Corsicana ISD Trustees met June 6 and began discussions about increased school security measures following the release of guidance from the Texas Education Agency. The meeting was the first since the release of Gov. Greg Abbott’s comprehensive school and fire arm safety action plan.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost reported that she and Corsicana ISD Chief of Police Scott Stevens and others conducted an additional assessment of campus security measures earlier this month. Security assessments are regularly scheduled throughout the district but were conducted again in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde which left 19 children and two teachers dead.
Frost highlighted that campus officers are posted at each campus as well as the security vestibules. She also noted that two police cars were received through grants which will be in service next school year.
The possible purchase of portable knife and gun detectors were discussed. Frost highlighted the potential of allocating federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to offset all or part of the cost of the units.
“These knife and gun detectors are designed to alert for knives and guns only, and contain a ‘no nuisance component,’” she said.
“This type of detector would require less time to get students through them,” Frost said.
Board members also heard from administrators who noted that hoodies are often used to screen the vision of teachers. A discussion was also begun about the pros and cons of requiring clear backpacks.
No definitive action was taken at the meetin, though trustees are likely to take action on the Superintendent’s recommendations at a meeting scheduled for June 20.
Trustees discussed placing board members on a safety and security and bond committee. Board President Dr. Seth Brown noted that Proposition A of the previous bond contained money for campus safety measures, and infrastructure repair priorities. Brown said that a future bond effort would have several individuals from the community on that committee.
Two CISD bond measures were defeated during the May 7 elections.
Trustees also approved the district innovation plan as well as the 2021-2022 CISD Communication report.
The monthly maintenance report was also given. Frost discussed the increasing costs associated with the deteriorating condition of the High School roof and the air-conditioning units.
The Corsicana Independent School Districts Board of Trustees meets at 2200 W. Second Ave. in Corsicana.
