The Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees heard the Corsicana High School graduation report during its June 7 meeting. More than a dozen of the 366 graduates intend to join the military, while a total of 618 industry certifications were awarded in fields including Information Specialist, food handling, and automotive service safety.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost recognized Senior, UIL State Champion, Hannah Carlisle, who earned first place in the UIL 5A Prose Interpretation discipline.
Aimee Kasprzyk, Director of Fine Arts and UIL Academics introduced Carlisle and congratulated her.
Other highlights of the Superintendent’s report included that free student meals are being served Monday through Thursday, through June 30 at Corsicana High School, Collins Intermediate and Carroll Elementary Breakfast 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Summer School began Tuesday, June 8, and will conclude Thursday, July 1.
The Penguin Project Summer Camps will begin June 14 through June 17 in the CHS Auditorium and will continue July 12 through July 15. These are free, half day campus for students in fourth through 12th grade interested in being a talent or mentor in the production. The penguin project’s next production of Frozen will premiere in January 2022.
Trustees were updated on an information management system named Skyward which they are considering. The information management system will allow student information, business and other processes to remain more secure.
A decision is regarding the implementation Skyward is expected at a future meeting.
Stephanie Howell, Executive Director of Technology and Innovation presented that Windows 10 will be installed on all elementary and secondary campus computers this summer. The department will do an inventory audit on each campus. Additional access points will be installed at Bowie, Navarro, Sam Houston, CHS and Collins. The district’s data center campus core routers and switches were updated to allow 10 GB speeds. The equipment has the ability to reach 25 GB. speeds
The board received a budget update which saw no changes since the May meeting.
The Board also heard the first reading of the Texas Association of School Board policy updates.
The updates concerned the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, A second reading of updates regarding ESSER funding is expected at a future Board meeting.
Susan Johnson, CISD Executive Director of Communications, Marketing and Public Relations, provided an update on communications throughout the 2020-2021 school year. She highlighted the difficulties with the weather and COVID-19, which were present during the school year. She pointed to effective communication through several forms including social media website and written notes assisted parents, staff and others to remain informed through the school year.
The Board approved the consent agenda before adjourning.
The next meeting of the CISD Board of Trustees will be held June 21 at 2200 W. Fourth Avenue in Corsicana.
