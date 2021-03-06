The Assistant Principal of Navarro Elementary School, Tiffany Farmer, has been named “Assistant Principal of the Year” for Region 12 by the Texas Elementary Principals & Supervisors Association.
Farmer has been with Corsicana Independent School District since 2012, where she started as a teacher. She was recognized in 2015 as a Rising Star for her teaching abilities at Carroll Elementary. In 2017, Farmer was awarded the Distinguished Teacher of the Year at Carroll Elementary as well as the Outstanding Elementary Year of the Year for Corsicana ISD. Farmer was promoted to Assistant Principal for Navarro Elementary in 2018.
“Since Mrs. Farmer arrived at CISD she has made a positive impact on her students. As an instructional leader and a natural motivator, she is able to support all aspects of the campus. Her passion to make a difference and genuine love for children shines bright,” said Navarro Principal Tim Betts.
“Tiffany has a servant’s heart. She has been a blessing to our district and is very deserving of this honor and recognition,” said CISD Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost.
Farmer is currently a doctoral student at Texas A&M University studying Curriculum and Instruction. Since she won Region 12, she will be considered for the Assistant Principal of the Year for the State of Texas.
Assistant principals deal with the issues of school management, student activities and services, community relations, personnel, and curriculum instruction. They coordinate with principals to assist in defining and enforcing school policies and guidelines for students, staff, and faculty.
Criteria from TEPSA AP of the Year
• A current TEPSA Region Assistant Principal of the Year.
• A TEPSA member for at least two years.
• An active assistant principal for at least two years.
• Respected by students, colleagues, parents, and the community at-large.
• Show strong educational leadership by setting high expectations for school staff and students.
• Exhibit exceptional leadership in a particular school program and/or be heavily involved in finding a solution to a challenge faced by the school.
• Able to demonstrate a school commitment to excellence through programs designed to meet the academic and social needs of all students.
• Able to demonstrate the school has firmly established community ties with parents and local business organizations.
