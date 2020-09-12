The Texas Book Festival recently announced the Corsicana Public Library as one of the recipients of the 2020 Texas Library Grant.
The organization gives out grants each year to libraries across Texas to support libraries, their communities and the hard work of library directors and staff.
Since 1996, the organization has funded 1,211 grants totaling more than $3 million to more than 600 libraries.
During Corsicana Public Library’s recent closure due to the pandemic, staff embarked on a project to rearrange the shelving; opening up the library’s center area for more comfortable seating and better light.
“While doing this project, we had to move every book in the library’s adult fiction and nonfiction area. Staff realized that our medical and wellness section of books needed updating,” stated Dr. Marianne Wilson, the library’s director. “We removed books that had dated and inaccurate information, and this grant will be used to build that collection back up.”
The grant funds were used to purchase 154 books on areas covering health and wellness, including everything from updated medical guides, to natural remedies and nutritional guides.
“The books will start arriving shortly and will be part of a display in the center of the library,” Wilson stated.
The 2020 Virtual Texas Book Festival will take place from Oct. 31 through Nov. 15. Thanks to generous donors, sponsors, and volunteers, the Festival remains free and open to the public. Visit www.texasbookfestival.org for more information.
About Texas Book Festival: With a vision to inspire Texans of all ages to love reading, the Texas Book Festival connects authors and readers through experiences that celebrate the culture of literacy, ideas, and imagination. Founded in 1995 by former First Lady Laura Bush, Mary Margaret Farabee, and a group of volunteers, the nonprofit Texas Book Festival promotes the joys of reading and writing through its annual Festival, the Texas Teen Book Festival, the Reading Rock Stars Title I elementary school program, the Real Reads Title I middle and high school program, grants to Texas libraries, and year-round literary programming.
