The Corsicana Public Library has been awarded the Texas Book Festival 2021 Collections Enhancement Grant. This is the third year the library has received this $2,500 grant, which allows the library to focus on an area of their collection that needs special attention.
Previous Texas Book Festival Grants have been used for adding to the audiobook collection in 2019 and updating the medical, health and wellness section in 2020. This year the grant will be used to purchase over 100 new titles for the Large Print collection.
“These grants encourage us to focus on a specific area of our collection and infuse new materials there,” said Dr. Marianne Wilson, library director. “Large Print is a very popular section in our library and it will be great to have this flood of new books for our readers!”
The items have been ordered and will appear in a display and on shelves in the next month or so.
For more information please follow the library on Facebook and for specific questions, call 903-654-4810.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.