The Corsicana Public Library has some fun winter activities lined up to keep families busy during the winter break and into the next year.
The winter season kicks off with the “Very Merry Library” event at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. The celebration will feature a puppet show by Sandy Shrout, balloon art and a hot chocolate bar with milk and cookies.
While you are at the event, pick up a Winter Reading Log. Readers 0-18, can earn an entry for prizes each day they read from Dec. 17 through Jan. 8. The prizes, eight gift cards to a local business, will be drawn on Sunday, Jan. 9 and winners notified on Jan. 10. The more you read, the more chances you have to win! Pick up your log and start reading Dec. 17.
The library will resume story times in January, starting on Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Stories, songs, fingerplays and follow up activities are the perfect way to create positive library and reading experiences with little ones.
Book Club and Art for the Rest of Us will resume in person programming in February.
Follow the library on Facebook and Instagram for updates.
